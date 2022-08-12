Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields.
Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire.
Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire is dealt with.
Bolsover and Clowne Police asked the public not to access the area while fire crews were tackling the blaze.
A total of 12 crews were called to the fire which has affected three fields and a neighbouring farm complex.
The force said several roads had been closed to allow the emergency services to access the area.
These include Elmton Road at the junction of Skinner Street, Fox Street, Frithwood Lane, Elmton Road to Hallgate Street and Wood Lane.
Those living on Fox Lane, Firthwood Lane and Elmton Close have been asked to leave their homes and move to safety.
A rest centre for evacuated residents has also been set up in the Creswell Events Centre in Elmton Street.
Images show a wall of fire crossing a field in the area.
