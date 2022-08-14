Celebration planned for Woodland Trust's first Young People's Forest
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A 250,000-tree forest created by and for young people is to be celebrated with a festival.
The Woodland Trust said the former open cast colliery in Derbyshire was the nation's first Young People's Forest.
The trust said thousands of young people and the local community in Derbyshire had helped with planting a range of trees.
The mass planting was supported by stars such as Games of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey and presenter JB Gill.
'Remarkable'
The trust said the trees on the site included native species such as oaks, beech, alder and birch, with the final one being planted earlier this year, close to Shipley Country Park, Heanor.
On August 20, people are due to gather at the site for a celebration - Mead Fest 22.
The festival will feature live music - headlined by Kirby Frost of ITV's The Voice - a climbing wall, games, falconry, a bungee run and archery, as well as other activities.
Emily Moore, from the Woodland Trust, who has led the project throughout, said: "The achievement by young people and the local community to create a forest in such a short space of time is nothing short of remarkable.
"Come rain or shine, they have got out planting up what were grassed fields.
"These trees will transform the biodiversity on the site and be a beacon of our fight again climate change.
"We are very proud to have created the UK's first Young People's Forest."
