Reg Harrison: Bust of Derby County legend unveiled at stadium
By Angela Rafferty & Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
A bust commemorating one of Derby County's greatest-ever players has been unveiled at Pride Park.
Reg Harrison, who died in September 2020, was the last-surviving member of the club's only FA Cup-winning side, which defeated Charlton 4-1 at Wembley in 1946.
The Normanton-born winger played 281 games for the Rams in all competitions, scoring 59 goals in his 11 seasons.
Fans raised £10,000 for the work, which was made by sculptor Andy Edwards.
As well as his role in one of Derby's most celebrated sides, Harrison was heavily involved in local football after his career, creating teams and leagues that brought young talent through.
He was awarded Freedom of the City the year before he died.
Daughter Pat Richardson, who unveiled the bust, said she was "glad" to see the work take pride of place in the stadium.
"It's where he belongs, and I can come here and see him as well," she said.
"Football was everything all his life."
Son-in-law Bill Richardson said the bust was a fitting way to mark the legacy of a man who did so much for the club and city.
"Everyone will have a story - those that were at the cup final, those that he brought through and played football with," he said.
"Whilst he gave so much to football, football gave so much back to Reg."
