Swadlincote: Pair jailed for park stabbing witnessed by children
- Published
Two people have been jailed for a knife attack on a man in a Derbyshire park.
The 19-year-old victim suffered stab wounds in Eureka Park in Swadlincote, on the evening of 15 June 2021.
Derby Crown Court heard he was targeted by two men, chased and then attacked in front of members of the public, including children.
Both Sean Doncaster and Tate O'Neill admitted grievous bodily harm. Doncaster was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and O'Neil 15 months.
Previous conviction
The court heard Doncaster, now 18 but 17 at the time, and O'Neill, now 19, had been looking for the victim the day before.
On the day of the attack, the 19-year-old was walking across the park, when the two culprits chased him, Doncaster holding a kitchen knife.
The victim tried to flee but tripped and was stabbed while on the ground.
Doncaster, who was on licence from a previous stabbing conviction, struck him several times.
'Significant injuries'
The victim suffered three main wounds and required surgery to a damaged spleen.
Judge Sean Smith said the pair "hunted down" their target.
He said to Doncaster: "This was committed in a public park on a summer's evening with children present.
"You stabbed [the victim] more than once - when he was on the floor you repeatedly stabbed him.
"As a result of what you did, he suffered significant injuries."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.