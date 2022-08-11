Derby empty factory film studio plans move forward
The creation of a "European first" film and stunt academy in Derby has moved a step closer.
Marv Studios, best known for the hit films Rocketman, Layer Cake and the Kingsman franchise, is proposing to invest £13m in the project.
It wants to use the derelict Aida Bliss factory on City Road, which the city council agreed to sell in June.
Now the studio has submitted a planning application for temporary use of part of the site for "film making purposes".
'Centre of Excellence'
The firm wants to transform the site, which has stood empty for 20 years, into a film studio to enable it to provide professional training spaces for rehearsing and shooting TV and film productions.
It also wants use the area as an academy for "Europe's first stunt training and testing centre", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There is also a further vision to create a National Centre of Excellence in gymnastics, trampolining, parkour and martial arts.
A full planning application is expected to be submitted in the near future but for now plans have been submitted seeking "full planning permission on a temporary basis for nine months to utilise the rear modern highbay shed (part of the site) for film-making purposes".
Derby City Council said it hoped to make a decision on the plans next month.
