Shottle: Eight fire engines at scene of large crop blaze
Eight fire engines are tackling a large crop blaze in rural Derbyshire.
Firefighters were called to a field in Palerow Lane, Shottle by members of the public shortly before 15:00 BST.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two water carriers were at the scene, along with a command unit.
The service said crews from Belper, Alfreton, Wirksworth, Derby, Matlock, Crich, Ripley and Kingsway are fighting the fire.
