Sweet deal as Derbyshire shop contents go up for auction
Fans of confectionery are in for a sweet treat as vintage items from a shop in Derbyshire go up for auction.
Dave Walker opened Edward & Vintage in Tissington in 2012, but the 50-year-old is selling up as he moves to Sanday in the Orkney Islands with his dog Ned.
A Victorian counter, original Bakelite scales and a bar of 1920s Bournville chocolate are among the items going under the hammer.
The sale takes place at Hansons Auctioneers on 8 October.
The shop will close its doors for the last time on 25 September, when it will revert back to being part of the Tissington Estate.
Mr Walker, originally from Gedling in Nottinghamshire, said he started collecting items at flea markets from the age of 10.
His business has been visited by a host of celebrities and covered by media in Japan, and as he readies to shut up shop, he paid tribute to the customers that kept him going over the last decade.
"Thanks to them, I've had the most amazing time," he said.
"They're a brilliant bunch of loyal people."