Inquest hears baby Jacob Crouch died from traumatic injury
- Published
An inquest into the death of a 10-month-old baby has heard he died after suffering a traumatic bowel injury.
Derby Coroner's Court heard Jacob Crouch was pronounced dead at the Royal Derby Hospital after being found "critically ill" in a house in Linton.
The emergency services were called to the home on 30 December 2020, prompting a police investigation.
His mother and stepfather have since been charged with murder following his death.
An inquest heard a post-mortem examination found the baby died from peritonitis - an infection of the stomach - which was caused by traumatic bowel perforation.
Assistant Coroner Sophie Lomas opened and adjourned an inquest into the death until the police investigation had concluded.
Jacob's mother, Gemma Barton, 32, of Ray Street, Heanor and stepfather, Craig Crouch, 38, Donisthorpe Lane, Moira were charged with murder on 6 January, 2021.
They remain in custody ahead of a trial which is set to take place on 6 June 2023.
