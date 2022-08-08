Kate Jayden: Runner sets marathon world record with broken knee
By Amy Phipps & Heidi Booth
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A woman has become a world record holder after running a marathon every day for 106 days - despite suffering a broken knee.
Kate Jayden, from Derbyshire, finished her final run on 15 April and her achievement has now been verified by Guinness World Records.
The 35-year-old said a recent MRI scan discovered she completed most of the challenge with a fractured knee.
Her efforts have raised thousands of pounds for charity.
Ms Jayden, from Hartington, told the BBC she initially planned to run the 26.2-mile distance 100 times to raise money for charity.
But when her challenge started attracting attention she decided to submit a world record application as well.
She went on to raise more than £43,000 for The Hygiene Bank, Refugee Council and The Trussell Trust.
"I started running as I was recovering from an eating disorder and it kind of saved me and taught me to value my body," she said.
"In reality, running did so much for me - so much for my health and my life."
Fracture found
On Day 46 Ms Jayden found she was struggling to bear her weight and thought she had most likely developed an injury.
However, she carried on running another 60 marathons.
In May, a couple of weeks after finishing, a scan revealed she had a fractured knee.
"The reality is I have to take it that I won't be able to run again - if I do then it will be out of the ordinary.
"I didn't realise that last day on day 106, that was going to be my last long distance run.
"But if you could have planned it to be, it was an excellent way to go out," she said.
Ms Jayden has been told by doctors she will need to have surgery on her knee.
She said while she might not be able to run she was setting her sights on cycling in the future.
