Council warns residents over gas canisters put in household rubbish
Residents in Derbyshire are being urged not to throw gas canisters into general rubbish after an increase in the items turning up in bin bags.
Bolsover District Council said the combustible items - commonly used for barbecues and camping - have been found among household waste.
The authority warned they "can cause fires in waste collection vehicles and injury to waste workers".
Canisters can be taken to recycling centres in Chesterfield or Duckmanton.
"With the warmer weather we have been experiencing lately, the number of barbecue gas canisters being found in household waste has gone up," a council statement said.
"If you have an empty gas canister you may be able to refill it."
