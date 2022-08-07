Bennerley Viaduct marks its restoration year
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Celebrations will mark a Victorian railway bridge's restoration after more than five decades of dereliction.
Bennerley Viaduct, which runs between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, was in disrepair since 1968, and was the only UK structure on the 2020 World Monuments Watch list.
Repair works cost £1.7m, with £560,000 coming from the Railway Heritage Trust.
The lord lieutenants of both counties will cut a ribbon to celebrate the year of its restoration.
'Momentous'
Sir John Peace, the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, and Elizabeth Fothergill, the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, will be joined by Scouts from both counties, trustees, volunteers and others from the community.
They will cut the ribbon and meet - symbolically - at the place where the viaduct crosses the boundary between the two counties.
First opened in 1878, as part of the Great Northern Railway between Nottingham and Derby, the wrought iron viaduct - known as the "Iron Giant" is one of only two such structures in England.
Closed to trains in the 1960s, it has been restored and opened as a walking and cycling route and is managed as a visitor attraction and heritage site by the charity Friends of Bennerley Viaduct.
The group said the official launch would celebrate 2022 as a "momentous year" in the viaduct's history and the day would see guided tours of the viaduct and family events.
Mrs Fothergill said the viaduct was "a unique and amazing addition to the numerous attractions of the area" and paid tribute to those behind it.
John Scruton, chair of trustees of the charity, said: "Without the support of our members... and many others, we would not be here to celebrate the opening of Bennerley Viaduct, the Iron Giant, to walkers and cyclists alike after more than 50 years standing unused."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.