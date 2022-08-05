Derbion: Man charged over shopping centre fight
- Published
A man has been charged after police were called to reports of two groups of men fighting at a shopping centre in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers were alerted to a clash near JD Sports in Derbion at about 12:10 BST on 18 July.
Diontai Simpson, of Dryden Street, Derby, has been charged with committing violent disorder.
The force said the 20-year-old was due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 22 August after being remanded to prison.
Anyone who witnessed the violence has been urged to come forward.
