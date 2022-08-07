Derby dad to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to inspire son
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A dad is to scale Mount Kilimanjaro as a tribute to his son.
James Vincent, 41, from Derbyshire, said his son was left deaf at the age of three after contracting meningitis.
He now plans to do the climb, carrying a weight equivalent to his son on his back - 20kg (44lbs) - to raise money for the Meningitis Research Foundation.
He said: "When he's older, I want to show [him] that no matter what challenges are thrown at you, you can accomplish anything."
Mr Vincent, from Borrowash, said his son had woken up poorly in December 2021 with a fever, loss of appetite and was extremely lethargic.
The family took him to hospital where he was put on medication.
They were later told he was lucky to have survived.
In April 2022, he had cochlear implants and is now making good progress and is learning to walk and talk again.
Mr Vincent, a human resources director, said: "As a dad I've never felt more helpless.
"That's why I am climbing Kilimanjaro, with the weight of my son on my back.
"If we are able to help even just one family, so they don't have to go through what we've been through, that would be amazing."
'Experience of a lifetime'
He plans to set off later and said it would take six days to reach the summit of the mountain.
He will be joined by two family friends and the trio has already raised more than £6,000.
They are hoping to reach £10,000 with the help of eight more of James's friends who, in September, will be climbing Snowden three times each to cover the equivalent distance of Kilimanjaro, also with 20kg on their backs.
Ian Beningfield, head of fundraising for the charity, said: "We are delighted that James and all his friends have chosen to support our charity.
"We wish them all the best for their challenges and we look forward to seeing James conquer Kilimanjaro in what promises to be the experience of a lifetime."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.