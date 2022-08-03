Otter rescued from Derbyshire sewage works pipe
- Published
An otter has been rescued after becoming trapped in a connecting pipe between two overflow pools at a sewage treatment works.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service worked with agencies, including the RSPCA and the Environment Agency, to release the animal on Tuesday.
They said a long stick and "a bit of persuasion" were used to lure it into a cat carrier at Milford, Derbyshire.
It was then safely returned to the River Derwent.
An Otter was found in one of the @STWater storm tanks at #Belper this morning. A great piece of partnership working with with @RSPCA_Frontline & @DerbyshireFRS to get it safely removed & returned to the river. Lovely to see that Otters are thriving again in #Derbyshire rivers. pic.twitter.com/CMoN86l9V2— Paul Reeves (@PaulReevesEA) August 2, 2022
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.