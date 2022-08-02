Wirksworth: Woman in critical condition after being hit by car
A woman in her 50s has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car.
Derbyshire Police said the woman was struck by a Skoda Yeti car at the Market Place, in Wirksworth, at about 16:25 BST on Monday.
The pedestrian remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The Skoda driver, a woman in her 60s, is helping officers with their inquiries as the investigation continues, the force added.
Police have asked drivers in the area at the time and anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
