Derby rapper dad calls for more affordable kids' clubs
By Georgia Roberts
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Derby
- Published
A rapper from Derby has called for more affordable provision for young people after seeing his son thrive at a boxing club.
Josiah Johnson, from Normanton, said his son has been attending a community boxing club for around three years.
He said the activity had helped give his son focus and discipline, but such activities needed to be supported during the cost of living crisis.
The city council said Derby had a diverse range of youth activities.
Mr Johnson said he believed the sport - and other similar activities - were instrumental in helping young people.
"We need more boxing that's affordable for families," he said.
"Boxing is helping a lot of kids but I just feel the funding's not getting put in the right places.
"I think they don't believe boxing helps kids. It gives them a lot of incentive to want to be something else."
'Not enough help'
The boxing club - Prospects ABC - was helped by Conservative Amber Valley councillor and boxing coach Sam Goodrum, who found a training venue in Heanor.
Prior to that, he said the group had been holding sessions in parks, using trees as punching bags.
"I just couldn't believe it that in Derby, somebody couldn't help them in some way," he said.
"There is help out there, but not enough.
"We are giving them options but there needs to be a lot more in the area. There are dance academies and kickboxing clubs but not everybody can go to them - not everyone can afford it."
He said that if young people had nothing to do, they could fall into trouble.
"A lot of the time it's mischief but it can get worse," he said.
A spokesperson for Derby City Council said: "Derby has a diverse offer of universal youth activity in the city.
"We are always keen to work with residents to better understand their communities' needs and intend to identify resources, skills, and assets that groups can access."
