Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave.
The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire.
Police said the site at Stanton Moor is a scheduled monument and is therefore protected by law.
They have appealed for information to help catch the person or people responsible.
"It's clear to see from the images taken that someone has had an open fire to cook food," said PC Emerson Buckingham from Derbyshire Police's rural crime team.
The fire was started on 18 July, when the UK was experiencing what the Met Office described as a "brief but unprecedented extreme heatwave".
PC Emerson added: "This is one of many fires caused, not only this year but for many years, by people who thinks it's OK to start open fires or have barbecues on land that is tinder dry."
No damage was caused to the stones themselves.
According to English Heritage, the stone circle was traditionally believed to depict "nine ladies turned to stone as a penalty for dancing on Sunday".
There were originally thought to be nine stones, but a tenth was located in 1977.
Also during the heatwave, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service spent several days tackling a moorland fire at Win Hill Edge, which was believed to have been started by a camping stove or barbecue, or both.
The fire, which began on 19 July, damaged acres of land and cost the fire service a "conservative" estimate of £250,000 to tackle.
