Study to launch on reopening Clay Cross railway station
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A study to look at the possibility of opening a town's railway station is to get under way.
North East Derbyshire District Council said it was launching a feasibility study into reopening Clay Cross railway station, in Derbyshire.
The town is located on the Midlands Main Line but has no current station provision, with the nearest being in Chesterfield and Alfreton.
The council said the study was in its early stages.
'Potential infrastructure improvements'
It said it was commissioning consultants to prepare a feasibility study into the options.
The Town Deal was announced by the government in 2019 to boost urban regeneration, green transport infrastructure, tourism, education and jobs.
The council said Clay Cross's population was growing and the case was clear to explore the potential of introducing a railway station to enable travel to nearby cities such as Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield.
Charlotte Cupit, a councillor and Clay Cross Town Board interim chair, said: "Clay Cross is a growing town, and so part of the town deal investment is looking at potential infrastructure improvements.
"This is also a good opportunity to look at the possibility of reopening a rail station in this area.
"Whilst it is very early days, the feasibility study will give us a clear direction on what could be possible for Clay Cross and help get us ready for any future government bids or projects."
Clay Cross's station closed in 1967 and there are no visible remains of the building.
The council said the study would focus on how rebuilding a station would align with government priorities, council ambitions and the needs of the town's residents and businesses.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.