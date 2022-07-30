Derbyshire PCC secures £1m funding towards crime prevention
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
More than £1m of government funding has been secured to help tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire.
The money would be spent on free home security upgrades for 900 properties and programmes to support young people.
It would also go towards CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in the county.
Areas to benefit will be Ilkeston, Erewash and Alvaston, Derwent, Arboretum and Normanton areas of Derby.
Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), which secured some £1,150,000 from the Safer Streets Fund, said the money would help boost safety and prevent crime in the county.
About £401,000 has been allocated to IIkeston Town and Cotmanhay village areas of Erewash and about £749,000 to the four areas in Derby.
'Significant investment'
The work aims to focus on issues such as burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour with drug-related crime a secondary target in Erewash.
In Derby City, the focus would be towards knife, violent, organised and vehicle crime, as well as drug offences and environmental anti-social behaviour.
Derbyshire PCC Angelique Foster said: "This funding will deliver long-lasting improvements to the safety infrastructure of Erewash and Derby City."
Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said the funding was a "significant investment" in local communities and the council was "delighted".
"The activities planned cover a number of key priorities for residents in the targeted areas," she said.
"The team have put forward a bid that not only increases the interventions that hopefully prevent crime and identify offenders now, but also looks to work to prevent young people becoming involved in anti-social behaviour or crime in the future."
