Derby's e-bike scheme set for return after vandalism setback
By Gavin Bevis and Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
Derby's electric bike scheme is set to return next year after being halted three years ago due to vandalism.
The council is planning to work with Nottingham City Council on a scheme for both cities lasting five years.
A previous scheme launched in 2018 saw 200 e-bikes made available at 30 hubs across Derby.
But it was cancelled the following year when vandalism left 67% of the fleet out of action, landing the council with major repair costs.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a council report published ahead of a cabinet meeting next week detailed how a contractor would be sought to run the scheme in both cities.
The report said: "The previous e-bike scheme in Derby was a huge success until it was targeted by criminals, as widely reported in the media at the time.
"The council are working closely with the police to address previous scheme weaknesses including use of street patrollers, enhanced systems, better technology and more stringent authentication."
At Wednesday's meeting, cabinet members will be asked to approve funding of more than £1m for the scheme.
If this is agreed, the contract will then be put out to tender.
