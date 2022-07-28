Fish lagoon included in Derby park pumping station plan
By Amy Phipps & Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
A lagoon has been included in the plans for a new pumping station at a park in Derby.
The major project - which involves the felling of about 70 trees - is under way at Bass Recreation Ground near Cockpit Island.
Derby City Council said it would boost flood defences in the city after a number of serious flooding incidents.
The authority now says a "fish spawning backwash lagoon" will feature as part of "environmental improvements".
A spokesperson for Derby City Council said: "The pump station structure falls mainly within the brook culvert itself.
"A sub-station and control room are also being constructed.
"There are some environmental improvements planned for the brook as part of these works which includes the creation of a fish spawning backwash lagoon."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the pumping station was due to be finished by March 2023.
