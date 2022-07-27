Matlock set for new £3.2m fire station
By Gavin Bevis and Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
Plans have been submitted for a new £3.2m fire station in Matlock.
The proposals would see the existing station in Chesterfield Road, which was built in 1959, demolished and the new one built in its place.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cost would be largely covered by the sale of 10 fire houses at the site which were no longer needed.
The houses previously provided accommodation for firefighters so they could be ready to respond to incidents.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new facility would include space for two fire engines, a new fire tower and a "smoke house" for training.
An alternative scheme which included space for the town's police unit was discarded after Derbyshire Police said the site was not suitable.
JTP Architects, which has submitted the plans, said the current fire station had reached the end of its functional and operational life.
The application will now be considered by Derbyshire Dales District Council.
