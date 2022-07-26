Alan Griffiths: Tributes paid after county councillor dies
By Gavin Bevis and Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a county councillor following his death at the age of 71.
Alan Griffiths, who represented the Long Eaton division at Derbyshire County Council, died on Sunday.
The Conservative won his seat in 2017 and retained it in elections in 2021.
Council leader Barry Lewis described Mr Griffiths as a "dedicated elected member, community champion and a lovely man who had a calm, gentle way about him".
"He'll be sorely missed by all on the Conservative Group and wider community," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"He was a genuinely lovely guy and it was a shock to hear of his sudden passing."
'Always friendly'
Conservative Erewash MP Maggie Throup said Mr Griffiths has "been a constant pillar of support to me personally throughout my time as the Member of Parliament for Erewash".
"He cared passionately about our community and worked tirelessly for the residents he served as the county councillor for Long Eaton," she said.
Joan Dixon, Labour group leader on the county council, said: "He was a real gentleman. Despite our political differences, he was always friendly and said 'hello'.
"My thoughts are with those who loved him and will miss him."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.