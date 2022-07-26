Bolsover: Funds received for new skate park and CCTV van
A new CCTV van and a possible new skatepark are among plans for Bolsover after the council received a grant to tackle antisocial behaviour.
Bolsover District Council is to receive £173,000 from the government's Safer Streets Fund.
It plans to spend £100,000 on a skate park and £60,000 buying a CCTV patrol van.
Money will also be spent on activities for young people and a knife crime workshop.
The grant was awarded following a joint bid with Chesterfield Borough Council and North East Derbyshire District Council, which have also received cash.
Mary Dooley, the authority's cabinet member for community safety, said: "This is a significant investment in our efforts to provide more security and reassurance to our communities, and provide young people with something to do and get involved in.
"The new CCTV van will give us much more flexibility to target known problem areas as well as respond to urgent issues providing us with vital intelligence.
"Together with the targeted leisure and educational activities that young people actually want, it will help us develop better relationships with them so we can understand their needs."
