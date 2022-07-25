Half a kilo of matted fur removed from neglected Derby dog
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
More than half a kilogram (1.1lb) of fur "caked in urine and faeces" has been removed from a rescue dog found in Derby.
The RSPCA said it was not clear what breed Moses was until the hardened shell had been shaved off.
The Shih Tzu was removed from a house on the outskirts of the city last month after a member of the public reported concern for his welfare.
A new home is now being sought for the nine-year-old dog.
RSPCA inspector Pamela Bird said Moses's coat was caked in urine and faeces, and smelt awful.
"It took the team a long time to slowly shave off his fur - particularly as there were a few sore patches underneath," she said.
"It's one of the worst cases of matting I've ever seen."
Under his coat, a cocktail stick was found embedded near his skin.
The vet who examined Moses said it would have taken years for his coat to get into such a state.
The RSPCA said his owner was elderly and suffering from serious ill health.
"Moses had not been receiving anything like the quality of care he should have," said Ms Bird.
"His owner did the right thing by signing him over to us so we could get him the treatment he desperately needed."
Moses was also treated for anaemia before being transferred to an RSPCA rehoming centre while he waits for a new owner to come forward.
Animal care manager Lucy Bell, said: "It's taken Moses a little while to get used to having so little fur, and his skin was hypersensitive.
"Now he realises he can finally move around properly without his coat weighing him down.
"He's having special baths to soothe his skin, which he's been enjoying.
"He's going to make someone a wonderful, loving pet."
