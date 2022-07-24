Broadcaster Iain Dale falls off stage at Buxton Festival
Author and broadcaster Iain Dale was left unable to walk after he fell off stage into the orchestra pit following a talk about his latest book.
He tweeted that he felt "like a total plonker" after tumbling while leaving the Buxton Festival stage on Saturday.
Mr Dale later posted a gif of Big Bird from Sesame Street falling off stage, and praised the care he received at hospitals in Buxton and Macclesfield.
After having several X-rays he said no bones were broken.
However, severe bruising around his knees meant he was still unable to walk.
2/2 I’d like to place on record my appreciation for the care I have received today at Buxton Hospital and then @EdMacclesfield. Simply outstanding. I feel like I’ve been on an episode of Casualty without all the blood. Great plot line given how it all started! pic.twitter.com/tqs6fOch5F— Iain Dale ⚒️🇺🇦 (@IainDale) July 23, 2022
"Believe me, this could have been far worse, as I'm just starting to realise," he tweeted.
The political commentator had been at Buxton Opera House, discussing his book The Presidents: 250 Years of American Political Leadership.
Fellow broadcaster Adam Boulton, who also took part in the discussion, tweeted: "I understand ID is alright at A&E, regrettably unlike the cello in a hard case he fell on."
