Broadcaster Iain Dale falls off stage at Buxton Festival

Iain Dale on stage during an Edinburgh Festival Fringe event in 2019PA
Iain Dale, pictured here in 2019, said he felt "like a total plonker" after the fall

Author and broadcaster Iain Dale was left unable to walk after he fell off stage into the orchestra pit following a talk about his latest book.

He tweeted that he felt "like a total plonker" after tumbling while leaving the Buxton Festival stage on Saturday.

Mr Dale later posted a gif of Big Bird from Sesame Street falling off stage, and praised the care he received at hospitals in Buxton and Macclesfield.

After having several X-rays he said no bones were broken.

However, severe bruising around his knees meant he was still unable to walk.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

"Believe me, this could have been far worse, as I'm just starting to realise," he tweeted.

The political commentator had been at Buxton Opera House, discussing his book The Presidents: 250 Years of American Political Leadership.

Fellow broadcaster Adam Boulton, who also took part in the discussion, tweeted: "I understand ID is alright at A&E, regrettably unlike the cello in a hard case he fell on."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics