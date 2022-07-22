Appeal after man demands cash in Chesterfield robbery
Police are investigating a robbery in Derbyshire where a man went to a house and demanded cash.
It happened on Brimington Road, Chesterfield at about 19:25 BST on Thursday.
It was reported that after the robbery the man left in a dark coloured BMW that had been parked near to the property for a while.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or might have video footage has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
