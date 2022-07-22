Derby mayor speaks out over street banned to cars
The Mayor of Derby has spoken out against banning cars from a city centre street where thousands of drivers have been fined.
Conservative councillor Robin Wood said he had "strong feelings" about the future of the controversial Corporation Street scheme.
The road has seen around 30,000 drivers receive a Penalty Charge Notice in the last nine months.
Labour said the ban helps the council improve bus services.
The topic was discussed after a motion which urged the council to bring buses back under Derby City Council control was put forward by Labour councillor Nadine Peatfield.
At a council meeting on Wednesday, Mr Wood said he was concerned about one of the motion's points which called for new "methods that make bus journeys easiest, quickest and most affordable to travel".
Currently the street, where the council offices and the former Assembly Rooms are situated, is only available for buses, taxis and cyclists between 07:00 and 19:00 daily.
The rules were made permanent last year with the council opting to take stronger enforcement from the end of 2021 after catching so many drivers out and warning them only.
Mr Wood said: "Some people think an easier way to do that is to make car travel more difficult. I do hope we can make bus travel easier without making car travel more difficult.
"I have very strong feelings about the ban on car use in Corporation Street.
"If you want a plumber, hairdresser or someone that needs to drive for their work or you need a doctor or a midwife quickly or an emergency vehicle and they're not a council officer who travels twice a day or works from an office or at home - if we make our roads impossible to travel on by car, it doesn't necessarily make bus travel easier."
In response, Ms Peatfield said: "We have to make bus travel the most attractive option and that's the long and short of it. If that means it is the cheaper, quicker option for getting around our city then that is what we need to do to get people out of their cars."
Derby City Council has said previously the restrictions in place at Corporation Street were for environmental purposes and to "create a better experience for everyone visiting the city centre".
The motion was passed and further talks are expected to take place later this year.
