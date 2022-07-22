Derby fire deaths: Killer Paul Mosley returned to prison
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A man convicted of killing six children in a deliberate fire has been returned to jail after being released on parole last year.
Paul Mosley was jailed along with Mick and Mairead Philpott for his part in the manslaughter of six children in a house fire in Derby in 2012.
He was released in May 2021 after serving half of his 17-year sentence.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed he had been returned to prison for breaching the terms of his parole.
A trial heard how Mosley, now 54, helped his friends Mick and Mairead Philpott start the fire at their home in Victory Road.
The Philpotts' children Jade, 10, and brothers John, nine, Jack, seven, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, died on the morning of the blaze on 11 May 2012.
Duwayne, who was 13, died three days later in hospital.
The court heard the fire was part of a plan to incriminate an ex-girlfriend of Mick Philpott, in an attempt to secure custody of her children, who were mainly fathered by Philpott.
In a statement, the MoJ said: "Protecting the public is our number one priority so when offenders breach the conditions of their release, we don't hesitate to return them to custody."
No details of how Mosley breached his parole were given.
Mairead Philpott was released on licence in 2020 but Mick Philpott remains in prison.
