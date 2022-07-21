Charitable trust set up in memory of Covid student
A charitable trust supporting students has been set up in memory of a man who died of Coronavirus just days after his 21st birthday.
Cameron Day had achieved a first class degree and secured a job as a graphic designer but became ill in July 2021.
He was taken to hospital, but despite having no underlying health conditions he died on 5 August.
Now the Cameron Day Charitable Trust has been established to help students studying graphic design.
Mr Day, who lived in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, had just finished studying at the University of Lincoln and was due to start work at London-based company SODA.
Soon afterwards he contracted Covid. He was put into an induced coma, but sadly did not recover.
His parents Alison Shaw and Neil Day have set up the trust, which will focus on helping graphic design students find jobs and enhance industry experience.
They said: "Cam had the kindest and most generous heart and was always eager to help and support others.
"With the help of his family, friends, the university and SODA we are continuing to do what he would do himself.
"We believe that he would be as proud of us for doing this, as we will forever be of him."
