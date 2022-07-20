Chatsworth historic gardens revealed by heatwave
By Liam Barnes and Greig Watson
Traces of elaborate historic gardens have been revealed at Chatsworth due to the heatwave.
The European style formal garden, known as a Great Parterre, was designed in 1699 for the 1st Duke of Devonshire.
It was grassed over just 30 years later but substantial remains lie buried under just a thin layer of soil and grass.
Now the extreme heat has parched the grass which lies over the paths, while that over the old beds is still green.
Head of gardens Steve Porter said: "It was the height of fashion at the time but fashions change and when the English landscape movement became popular, it was no longer wanted.
"The gardeners took away what they needed to and grassed it over but there are still the beds and paths down there, maybe some statue bases too."
The heatwave has also had an impact on the wider garden.
Mr Porter said: "Some of the new planting we have done is looking very droopy and sorry for itself and the beech trees have lost a lot of their canopy.
"But the rockery, with its herbs and Mediterranean plants is absolutely loving it."
