Boy, seven, has hair chopped by 17 inches for wig charity
A seven-year-old boy has had his long locks chopped 17 inches shorter to donate to a charity that supports children with cancer.
Eddie's wavy blonde hair was cut on 23 June for the Little Princess Trust, which will use his hair to make wigs for children with cancer.
Mum Hayley, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, said he last had his hair cut in 2019 and decided to donate after watching videos about the charity.
He has also raised £225.
Hayley said they realised the charity was most in need of hair donations of at least 16 inches, so "waited until we knew we had enough".
She added her son got into football and watched a lot of the sport during lockdown, "and Jack Grealish was the star", and so developed an admiration for the England and Manchester City midfielder.
So much so, Eddie - a Nottingham Forest fan - asked for his hair to be cut like his footballing hero.
He said: "I'm really lucky it's grown so much that I can donate it to the Little Princess Trust.
"I hope it brings another child some confidence and happiness."
Speaking about her son's new trim, Hayley said: "He [Eddie] was buzzing with it. When he got back to school, all his friends were calling him Grealish. He's loving the attention."
Her son's donation has been accompanied with fundraising for the charity, which has so far generated £225, after setting a "little target" of £50.
Hayley added: "He's very caring, he always looks out for his friends, it's just his nature really."
Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of the Little Princess Trust, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Eddie for his amazing support.
"Our longest wigs remain our most popular and so Eddie's 17-inch hair donation will really help us meet the demand."
