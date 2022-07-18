Allenton: Increased police presence after serious assault
- Published
Police have stepped up patrols in part of Derby after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault.
Derbyshire police were called to Nightingale Road, close to the junction of Osmaston Road, in Allenton, at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.
They arrived to find a man in his 20s had been injured in the attack.
A force spokesperson said a "significant number" of officers were patrolling the area but the assault was thought to be an isolated incident.
They added an increased police presence "will continue for the coming hours".
Anyone who witnessed the assault, nearby homeowners with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident have been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.