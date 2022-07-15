Bolsover District Council apologises for linking to porn website
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A council has apologised after it unintentionally linked to pornography from its website.
Bolsover District Council said the link was initially to a site about the regeneration of derelict land.
However, the authority believes the original domain owners have "not renewed it and a firm in Kuala Lumpur has bought it and are using it for pornographic sites".
An authority spokesman apologised to anyone who clicked on the link.
Derbyshire Live reported it discovered access to the adult page through a link on the district council's website, which should have taken people to a page detailing the regeneration of a former coking plant.
'Not aware'
The council spokesman said: "The link on our website was to the Coalite Regeneration website.
"However, it looks like whoever owned the original domain address has not renewed it and a firm in Kuala Lumpur has bought it and are using it for pornographic sites, which we were not aware of.
"We check for any broken links on our website on a weekly basis, but as this was not a broken link and went to a web domain, it unfortunately did not flag up and we apologise to anyone that clicked on this link and was taken to the wrong site.
"As soon as we became aware of this, we removed the link and updated the page and are looking at ways we can ensure this does not happen again."
