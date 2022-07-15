A50: Young boy seriously injured in car and lorry crash
A young boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash involving a car and lorry on a busy Derbyshire dual carriageway.
Derbyshire Police said it happened on the A50, just after the eastbound junction for the A511 at Foston, at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.
The boy, a passenger in the Ford Focus, was airlifted to hospital where he remains.
The car driver, a 62-year-old man, is also in hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the LGV driver was uninjured.
The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out, and the force has appealed for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage.
