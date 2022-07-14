Derbyshire: First baby beavers born in county in 800 years
- Published
Two baby beavers have been born in Derbyshire for the first time in 800 years, a wildlife trust has said.
Two male and two female beavers were taken from Scotland to Willington Wetlands following their lengthy absence from the county.
Henry Richards, of the trust, said one of the pairs had now bred successfully.
The dam-building rodents have been released in parts of England and Wales in the hope they can restore wetland habitats and boost other species.
'Little balls of fluff'
Mr Richards said: "During the months running up to the kits sighting, staff and volunteers observed the beavers settling down in a lodge [beaver's family home made from sticks and mud], grooming one another and catching extra food, which were all positive signs of them being a well-established pair.
"Volunteers at the reserve have now captured the new kits on film. These little balls of fluff cannot yet dive for themselves, so for now their parents have to literally jump on them to help them get under the water due to the buoyancy of their fur.
"This isn't just good news for the reintroduction of a species - it's also great news for the reintroduction of an entire ecosystem that has been lost here in Derbyshire."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.