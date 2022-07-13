Man charged with attempted murder after woman found stabbed
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with a number of stab wounds in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Meynell Close in the Brampton area just before midnight on 3 July.
The woman was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Macauley Cummins, 26, of Cauldon Drive in Holme Hall, attended Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 4 July, and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 1 August.
