Firefighters tackle Derby double decker bus blaze
A fire caused by a "malfunction" has gutted a double decker bus along a busy route.
Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze in Raynesway, Alvaston at 16:08 BST, near to the Lidl supermarket.
Passengers escaped the Notts & Derby bus before the flames took hold and no one is believed to have been injured.
The bus was badly damaged and the fire service and police were both called to the incident.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Thanks for everyone's patience whilst we made the scene safe."
