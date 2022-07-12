Thousands take part in fundraising Chesterfield night walk
- Published
More than 2,000 people took part in a Sparkle Night Walk to raise funds for a Derbyshire Hospice, organisers said.
The 10k (6.2 mile) event is expected to have raised more than £200,000 for Chesterfield's Ashgate Hospice.
Participants donned pink outfits and bunny ears on the walk which began at Chesterfield Football Club's Technique Stadium at 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Many people took part in the event to honour the memory of loved ones who were cared for by the hospice.
Julie Lodge, 57, from Chesterfield, who was walking in memory of her mum, dad and friend Frank, said: "Ashgate Hospice has been there to support me and my family several times.
"They were there to care for my dad when he was living with lung cancer, and they were there again when my mum was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
"Most recently my friend Frank was cared for on their Inpatient Unit and again the care was phenomenal.
"I am lucky that I am fit and healthy and I just want to be able to give something back to those who are less fortunate than me."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.