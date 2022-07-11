Derbyshire PC slashed by 'violent offender' to be commended
A police officer who was attacked with a knife as he tried to apprehend a suspect will be recognised for his bravery.
PC Steve Reid suffered "horrific injuries" after being called to a robbery in Derby on 15 October 2019.
Doctors said he was close to being "blinded or killed" as the blade narrowly missed his eyes and a major artery.
He is now set to be commended at the 2022 Police Bravery Awards this week.
The officer was attacked by Richard Jefford as he tried to detain him in the Slack Lane area of the city.
PC Reid was slashed by Jefford before his newly-qualified colleague, PC Weronika Korbiel, managed to secure the area while back-up arrived.
PC Stephen Fowkes later used his Taser to eventually subdue and arrest Jefford.
All three will be recognised at the ceremony in London on Thursday.
In nominating PC Reid for the award, Sgt Jonathan Dillon said: "While reviewing the bodyworn video, I was immensely proud of Steve for moving forward without hesitation into the home of a member of the public after this violent offender forced his way in.
"When Steve was slashed with the knife, he continued to engage with the control room and stay focused on the task at hand.
"If Steve hadn't risked his own safety to stop this from happening, it is not a stretch to imagine members of the public falling victim to this male's appalling behaviour."
Jefford was jailed for 10 years last year after admitting wounding with intent.
