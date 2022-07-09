Derby City Council: Deadline for council tax rebate requests changed
By Will Jefford & Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
The deadline for people in Derby to apply for their council tax rebate payment of £150 has suddenly changed.
Eligible households did have until Sunday 31 July to apply to receive the money, which is designed to help people through the cost of living crisis.
But Derby City Council announced the deadline had been changed to 10:00 BST on 11 July.
The authority said it was making the changes "to ensure it reaches all eligible householders sooner".
More than 100,000 Derby households in total are eligible for the payment, with tens of thousands of people already receiving it into their bank accounts.
But there are still about 20,000 eligible residents in the city that have not received the money.
The city council said people who had not replied by 11 July would still benefit, but would get Paypoint vouchers instead, which can be exchanged for money.
But if people still needing to apply would rather have the cash than receive vouchers first up, then they have just days left to apply.
Applications need to be made online via this link.
The council has also announced that anyone who submits an online application between 29 June and 11 July which has been validated, and has chosen to have the energy rebate payment paid into your bank account, will receive the £150 payment on 19 July.
Councillor Jonathan Smale, cabinet member for finance, digital and culture, said: "We want to speed up the process for paying all remaining eligible households, and sending vouchers is the best way of ensuring the payments reach everyone who needs it as quickly as possible."
People can find out their nearest PayPoint outlet by visiting this website.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.