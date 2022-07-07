Langley Mill: Man who tried to rape woman on walk home jailed
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A man who tried to rape a woman as she was walking home has been jailed.
Derbyshire Police said Maxwell Shelbourne sexually assaulted the woman and tried to rape her as she walked along Cromford Road in Langley Mill on 16 January.
The 22-year-old, formerly of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted attempted rape, sexual assault and sexual touching.
He was jailed for five years and eight months at Derby Crown Court on 24 June.
Police said Shelbourne asked the woman for a cigarette before trying to hug and kiss her and despite her saying no, insisted he walk her home.
He stopped the woman again and despite the victim struggling, he sexually assaulted and tried to rape her.
The woman eventually managed to run home, the force said.
Shelbourne was identified through a public appeal.
During his sentencing, he was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and given an indefinite restraining order to prevent him from contacting the victim.
Det Con Danielle Lynch said: "Firstly I'd like to thank the strength the victim showed in coming forward and reporting this horrendous crime against her. She has shown incredible courage throughout the investigation and court process.
"We would also like to thank members of the public who supported this investigation by coming forward as part of our appeal as they really helped us to bring this man to justice."
