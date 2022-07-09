Belper trains replaced by buses to allow track renewal
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A £500,000 project to renew railway track on a section of the Midland Main Line is to take place.
Network Rail said it would be working on the track in Belper, Derbyshire, on 9 and 10 July.
It said no trains would run on the line but there would be a replacement bus service.
Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, said the work would give passengers a reliable railway for many years to come.
'Core rail link'
The work will see about three miles (5km) of rail, sleepers and supporting stones laid along a section of the Midland Main Line.
Network Rail said there would be no trains running between Derby and Matlock, or Derby and Sheffield, during the weekend, but replacement bus services would be in operation.
Mr Walsh said: "The Midland Main Line is one of Britain's core rail lines and links businesses and communities across the East Midlands with each other, and with the capital.
"This work will renew a key section of that route, providing rail passengers with a reliable railway for many years to come.
"I'd advise passengers to plan their journey if they are travelling this weekend and thank them for their patience while we carry out this essential work."
Neil Grabham, customer services director for East Midlands Railway (EMR), said: "We are asking all customers to check before they travel.
"Rail replacement buses will be provided to help customers with their onward journeys and all customers are advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys."
