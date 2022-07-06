Mother and stepfather charged with murder of 10-month-old baby
A mother and stepfather have been charged with the murder of a 10-month-old baby.
Derbyshire Police said emergency services were called to reports Jacob Crouch was "critically ill" at a house in Linton, near Swadlincote, on the morning of 30 December 2020.
Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene.
His mother, Gemma Barton, and stepfather, Craig Crouch, were arrested on 5 January 2021 and bailed, before being charged on Wednesday.
Ms Barton, 32, from Heanor, and Mr Crouch, 38, from Linton, are in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
