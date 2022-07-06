Derbyshire woman's eyesight saved after routine test
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A woman says she could have lost her sight if a severe illness had not been detected during a routine eye test.
Beverly Ace, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, had been suffering from migraines, but doctors could not find the cause.
The 37-year-old was having a normal eye exam when an optometrist found a build-up of pressure around her optic nerve.
Ms Ace was "frightened" by the news but was told the illness could have become worse had it not been detected.
'Shocked and worried'
Following several migraines, Ms Ace visited her GP and was told to keep a record of her headaches.
They persisted without explanation until she went to the Ashbourne branch of Specsavers with her children for a routine check.
"It never really occurred to me that the migraines would be anything more serious,' she said.
"I thought they were something I had to live with and manage with medication from my doctor, so when the optometrist said he was making an urgent referral to the hospital I was shocked and worried."
'Frightening'
Ms Ace was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension - a disorder related to high pressure around the brain.
She is still under the care of the Royal Derby Hospital's ophthalmology team and is currently waiting on some more test results before the next course of action is confirmed.
"It all happened so quickly I didn't have much time to take it all in," she said.
"It was frightening - especially as the doctors said that if I'd left it much longer, I could have risked losing my sight."
Andrew Wells, optometrist director, said: "Beverley's story, although rare, does highlight how important it is to see your optician regularly and to get advice straight away if you're experiencing any health issues."
