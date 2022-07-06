South Pole trekker to get University of Derby honorary degree
- Published
An Army officer who is thought to have become the first woman of Indian origin to trek solo to the South Pole is to receive an honorary degree.
Preet Chandi, from Derby, trekked 700 miles in 40 days, facing temperatures of -50C.
She is to receive a degree from the University of Derby later this month, alongside a member of the England women's rugby union team, and an award-winning LGBT+ advocate.
She said the degree was "so special".
'Considered out of the norm'
Capt Chandi, an Army physiotherapist - who also calls herself "Polar Preet" - spent two years planning and training for the expedition.
During the trek, she had to tackle 60mph (97km/h) winds while pulling a 90kg (14st 1lb) sled and suffered from exhaustion towards the end of the journey, as well as a persistent cough and sickness.
She has previously spoken about how her challenge was "considered out of the norm for an Asian woman".
The university said it wished to recognise Capt Chandi's achievements in endurance performance and her determination to inspire future generations by awarding her an honorary masters.
Capt Chandi, who also became an MBE in June, said: "It is an absolute honour to receive an honorary masters from the University of Derby.
"I attended this university over 10 years ago and never thought I would be capable of achieving what I have.
"To have these achievements recognised is so special and something that I will always hold with me."
Shaun Dellenty, an LGBT+ rights advocate, is to be made an honorary doctor of education and Lydia Thompson, a member of the England women's rugby union team and University of Derby graduate, will also become an honorary master.
They will receive their degrees alongside thousands of students, guests and VIPs at the ceremonies that are due to take place from 20 to 22 July at Derby Arena.
Prof Kathryn Mitchell, university vice-chancellor, said: "Graduation is such an important milestone for our students, their families and guests.
"It is also an opportunity to recognise and thank those inspirational people who have helped contribute to our university, city and county, which is done so through the awarding of honorary degrees."
