'Inadequate' Buxton care home to close in summer
- Published
A care home rated inadequate by inspectors is to close in the summer.
An inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March found the service at Branksome Care Home in Buxton, Derbyshire, "was not safe".
Inspectors said some residents "were at risk of choking as they were not always supported to eat safely".
The Four Seasons Health Care group, which runs the home, said it was working with the county council to find alternative care for the 23 residents.
A CQC report published in April stated residents had "unexplained injuries that had not been reviewed, investigated or referred to safeguarding professionals" and "medicines were not always safely managed".
It also said people at the home were "not supported to drink enough to protect them from the risk of dehydration".
'Alternative care arrangements'
Donna Crann, managing director of Four Seasons Health Care group, said the decision to close the home had been "difficult".
She said: "The wellbeing of our residents has been our priority ever since the home opened and will remain our priority until we close during the summer.
"We are working closely with Derbyshire County Council's Social Services team and family members to ensure suitable alternative care arrangements are made for the residents.
"We would like to thank all members of our hard working team for caring for the 23 residents at the home and we are making alternative positions available to affected members of staff."
