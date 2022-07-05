Peak District walker collapses and dies on Chatsworth Estate
- Published
A walker has collapsed and died in the Peak District, a mountain rescue team has said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collapsed walker on the Chatsworth Estate, in Derbyshire, at about 19:30 BST on Friday.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team said "unfortunately despite the best efforts" by their friends and the air ambulance they could not be saved.
The team sent its condolences to the walker's family and friends.
