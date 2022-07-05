Man appears at crown court accused of murdering 11-year-old boy
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
A man has appeared before a crown court accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy found injured near a park.
The boy was found with injuries in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park, in Heanor, Derbyshire, on 18 June. He died later that day.
Michael Harrison, 41, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
It comes as investigators set up a portal for people to submit evidence.
Officers are keen to trace a white Vauxhall Combo van as part of their inquiries.
Mr Harrison, who is also charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, was remanded into custody and is next due in court on 2 August.
Derbyshire Police said officers believed the white van they were keen to trace was in the Thorpes Road area between 13:15 and 13:25 BST on 18 June and might be displaying one of the following registrations: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ, or FG57 FTO.
Witnesses can contact investigating officers directly via the online portal.
The force has said officers will remain in the area over the next few days.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.