Car lands on top of caravans after Glossop collision
- Published
A car ended up on top of two caravans after crashing into a showroom site.
The silver Hyundai finished in the unusual position following the incident at Derbyshire caravan and motorhome business Glossop Caravans on Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the crash on the A57 just after 14:00 BST.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured in the collision, which happened due to a "parking mishap".
An aerial ladder platform was used by firefighters in order to safely remove the vehicle from the top of the caravans.
Crews from Staveley Fire Station, Chapel on Call Fire Station and Great Manchester Fire and Rescue were involved in the operation.
